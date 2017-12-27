App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 26, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST rollout, note ban hit country's economy: CPI

"Demonetisation of high-value currency notes and GST led to turbulence in the country's economy. They resulted in crores of people losing their livelihood. The prices of essentials food items are rising," said CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's economy was adversely affected after the NDA government introduced demonetisation and rolled out GST, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy alleged here today.

"Demonetisation of high value currency notes and GST led to turbulence in the country's economy. They resulted in crores of people losing their livelihood. The prices of essentials food items are rising," he said.

The NDA government supported capitalists at the cost of farmers and the working class, Reddy told a meeting organised here on the occasion of the party's 92nd formation day.

The BJP-led government also attacked secularism in the country, Reddy claimed.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.