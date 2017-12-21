GST refunds to exporters do not amount to Rs 65,000 crore: Centre

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds to exporters for July-October do not amount to Rs 65,000 crore as claimed, Parliament was informed today.

"It is not a fact that Rs 65,000 crore (dues) are to be refunded to exporters during the July-October quarter as per available refund claims lodged with the government," Minister of State for Commerce C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Exporters had earlier said Rs 65,000 crore could get stuck by the end of October if GST refunds do not start flowing immediately. Besides, Chaudhary said the GST implementation in the country has largely been smooth, barring a few teething problems.