GST rates announced: Gold taxed at 3%, budget footwear at 5%, biscuits at 18%

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced GST rates for a number of commonly-used items, including footwear, apparels and gold, following the 15th meeting of the GST Council.

The council also finalised rules pertaining to return filing and transition.

While rates of 1211 items were fixed in the last meeting at Srinagar, the Council could not finalise tax for few contentious goods.

The GST Council would tax gold, gold jewellery, silver and diamond at 3 percent. Gold currently attracts 1 percent excise duty and 1 percent VAT (more for some states), equaling to 2 percent.

West Bengal FM Amit Mitra told reporters the low rate of tax on gold would help bring down smuggling and help poor women who buy gold as investment. Previously, gold was proposed to have been taxed at 5 percent.

Footwear and apparels are likely to become cheaper as the overall incidence of taxation will come down in the new system.

Footwear will now have two tax slabs - 5 percent for footwear priced lower than Rs 500 and 18 percent for higher - replacing the existing four tax rate structure.

Footwear cheaper than Rs 500 is currently taxed at 9.5 percent while 23.1 percent is charged on items between Rs 500-1000. Leather footwear costing more than Rs 1,000 is taxed at 29.58 percent.

Biscuits will attract a uniform rate of 18 percent, across all categories. Low priced biscuits, charged at Rs 100 per kg currently attract a weighted average of 20.6 percent tax, while more expensive ones are taxed at 23.11 percent. "Both have been fitted into the nearest tax slab of 18 percent," Jaitley said.

Readymade garments are likely to become cheaper as items below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5 percent, whereas readymade garments costing more than Rs 1000 will be taxed at 12 percent.

The finance minister clarified that while input tax credit can be availed in case of garments, credit outflow will not be allowed.

In case of textiles, natural fibre such as silk and jute will have zero percent tax. Man-made yarn will be taxed at 18 percent, while all fabrics, including cotton are taxed at 5 percent.

Solar panels will be taxed at 5 per cent under GST.

Packaged food items or products bearing registered trademarks or consumed by different level of customers will be taxed at 5 percent.

The Council decided that cess on beedis will not be levied for now, but will attract 28 percent tax, compared with the existing rate of 26-27 percent. Beedi patta will be taxed at 18 percent.

Agriculture machinery, which was previously taxed at 13.79 percent will be taxed at 12 percent while that previously charged at 8.79 percent would now be tax at 5 percent.

The council, Jaitley said, will again meet on June 11 before the rollout of the new indirect tax regime to take up two more pending rules related to account records and e-way bills, Jaitley said.

The council also finalised the GST rules regarding transition and return filings. Implementation of the anti-profiteering clause was also discussed today.

Limit for input tax credit was also raised from earlier 40 percent to now 60 percent.

The council apprised of the IT preparedness which is necessary for the successful roll out of the GST.

"GSTN made a detailed presentation on the amount of work done and IT preparedness," he told reporters after the meeting.

The GST Council has slotted over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the tax bracket of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent last month.

GST will subsume all major levies including excise, service tax and VAT, unifying 16 different taxes, and make India a single market.

- With PTI inputs