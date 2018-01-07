App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Green shoots already visible from structural reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Asserting that India is the only economy to undertake a number of structural reforms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said these measures can create a "transient hiatus" but "green shoots" are already coming out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that India is the only economy to undertake a number of structural reforms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said these measures can create a "transient hiatus" but "green shoots" are already coming out.

Jaitley said that even when the world economy had slowed down but India continued to grow at a reasonable pace.

"We are one of the largest economies... (and) for three years in a row, the fastest growing economy in the world and we were perhaps the only economy in the world" which had the courage to initiate structural reforms, Jaitley said at the UCO Bank's Platinum Jubilee celebration here.

On a cautious note, he said that structural changes can create a "transient hiatus" in the economy.

Jaitley was apparently referring to structural changes in form of steps like demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout from July 1 last year.

These measures "can create a temporary challenge. Then as soon as the challenge gets over, the curve starts moving again, it moves for the better and we can see those green shoots already coming...," he said.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.