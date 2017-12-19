App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Great success for Congress in Gujarat, Sharad Yadav congratulates Rahul Gandhi

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the Congress has achieved a great success in improving its tally in the Gujarat election. I would congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his untiring efforts," Yadav said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the improved show of his party in the Gujarat polls, dubbing it a "great success".

The JD(U) faction, led by Yadav, had contested four seats in Gujarat in alliance with the Congress and won two. The rebel JD(U) leader said in a statement the BJP had barely managed to hold on to power in the state and claimed that the people of Gujarat would soon be very unhappy.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the Congress has achieved a great success in improving its tally in the Gujarat election. I would congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his untiring efforts," Yadav said.

Stating that he respected the mandate, the JD(U) leader said he was sure that the people of Gujarat would soon feel like the rest of the people in the country, who were "depressed".

"The youth does not have jobs, women are suffering from inflation, farmers are completely under pressure and quitting agriculture," he said.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.