Jan 24, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt urges manufacturing sector to have more behavioural safety codes

BESAFE director S K Singh said the government should teach BBS regulations through various educational institutes including colleges and other training institutes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Smoke billowing from a building after a leather goods manufacturing unit caught fire in Kolkata. (PTI)
Smoke billowing from a building after a leather goods manufacturing unit caught fire in Kolkata. (PTI)

The government today urged the manufacturing sector to implement more number of Behavioural Safety Codes as recommended by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to avoid industrial accidents.

"The government is taking more positive approach towards the industrialisation and urges the industry to implement more number of Behavioural Safety Codes recommended by the ILO to avoid industrial accidents," Ministry of Labour, Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (FASLI) Director General Avneesh Singh said here.

Inaugurating the 2nd National Conference of the Forum of Behavioural Safety (BESAFE) here, Singh said as of now only 43 Codes have been recognised out of the total 188 codes stipulated by the ILO.

The Behaviour Based Safety (BBS) is in very initial stage and will require more time for its implementation in various sectors of the Indian economy, Singh added.

related news

In his welcome speech, BESAFE Director H L Kaila said around 12 lakh people die in India alone every year due to behavioural causes.

"As per figures given by the ILO, around 23 lakh people die every year in the world due to such industrial accidents of which 12 lakh die in India only due to behavioural causes (due to which) the global economy is not only losing the valuable manpower but also a big chunk of revenues," Kaila said.

Within the last few years, the implementation of BBS has gone up considerably and as of now around 10,000 units belong to various sectors of industries in the country have adopted the BBS, he said, adding that the government should include the BBS into skill development programme.

BESAFE director S K Singh said the government should teach BBS regulations through various educational institutes including colleges and other training institutes.

"It will provide basic information about behavioural safety to everybody. The Indian corporates should adopt BBS and aim for zero unsafe behaviour," he said.

The BESAFE has also given 12 BBS corporate recognition awards and 29 certificates to its BBS ambassadors.

The awardees from the Indian corporates include GAIL, Adani Ports, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Jindal Steel Ltd, L& T, Tata Projects, Sterlite Power, Volkswagen India, Vedanta Ltd, and HPCL.

