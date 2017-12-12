Govt to raise health budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2025

With eye on Universal Health Coverage, the Centre will increase its healthcare expenditure from the current 1.15 percent to 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

According to a Mint report, the announcement was made by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Close to 150,000 sub-health centres will be converted to health and wellness centres for providing more improved, comprehensive health care.

The health ministry has also initiated the universal screening of common non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and common cancers at the sub-centre and primary health centres.

The current budget for tackling diseases such as heart diseases, hypertension, obesity and diabetes is close Rs 955 crore (2017-18).

In a bid to launch the maternity health care initiative, the health ministry has also launched the “LaQshya” (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative).This is a Safe Delivery Mobile Application for health workers that take care of normal and complicated deliveries in the peripheral areas. The app has instructional videos on key obstetric procedures that would improve the practice of health workers.

The app is set to play a vital pivotal role in improving training, post-training reinforcement, mentoring and demonstration. The application has been field tested in a few districts where it has been found to be useful for health workers who provide maternity care.

“The Government through the 14th Finance Commission also increased devolution of finances from 32 percent to 42 percent of the divisible pool—an increase estimated at Rs25 lakh crore over award period to provide States with greater flexibility and autonomy to design, implement and finance schemes,” said Nadda.

Nadda also said that this would help the states and state-level policy makers to bring about critical care units to operational efficiency. These units will be dedicated to pregnant women and recently delivered mothers in medical colleges and district hospitals.