App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 04, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to expedite skilling of youth: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, who took over as the new Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said his priority would be to create an eco-system of jobs.

Govt to expedite skilling of youth: Dharmendra Pradhan

The government will expedite its initiative to skill youth in different trades and develop entrepreneur skills as it looks to create employment avenues for one million youth who join the job market every year.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who took over as the new Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said his priority would be to create an eco-system of jobs.

"Every year one million youth come in the job market. Our effort will be to coordinate with the state governments and other agencies to find employment avenues for them," he told reporters here.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the new ministry for coordination of all skill development efforts across the country, removal of disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, building the vocational and technical training framework and skill up- gradation, he said.

He said his job would be to skill youth on a large scale with speed.

"We will increase the pace and take forward the work already done (under Rajiv Pratap Rudy)," he said.

Pradhan, who was elevated as Cabinet Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the reshuffle carried out by Modi yesterday, said realtime data would be used to map sectorwise employment opportunities.

Skill Development Ministry is an additional charge that he has been given.

tags #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India #jobs #youth

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.