App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 07, 2017 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt servants should never compromise on integrity: Manohar Parrikar

A day after a senior official in Goa was arrested by the ACB for accepting bribe, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that government servants should not compromise on their integrity and character.

Govt servants should never compromise on integrity: Manohar Parrikar

A day after a senior official in Goa was arrested by the ACB for accepting bribe, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that government servants should not compromise on their integrity and character.

"I don't want to comment on a particular case. But as far as I am concerned, the government servants should not compromise on their character and integrity," Parrikar told reporters after chairing the state cabinet meeting here today.

"If you (government servant) do not have integrity and character in place, then you cannot deliver to the people what is due to them," Parrikar said.

North Goa Additional Collector Sabaji Shetye was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau of Goa Police yesterday while accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 to give no objection certificate for storing the explosives.

Shetye, who was being interrogated at his office in Panaji city yesterday, complained of chest pain late last night and was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, a senior ACB official said.

"The investigation into the case continues, but the statement of the accused could not be recorded as he fell ill. Shetye has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

tags #bribe #Business #Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar #India #Wire News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.