Govt servants should never compromise on integrity: Manohar Parrikar

A day after a senior official in Goa was arrested by the ACB for accepting bribe, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that government servants should not compromise on their integrity and character.

"I don't want to comment on a particular case. But as far as I am concerned, the government servants should not compromise on their character and integrity," Parrikar told reporters after chairing the state cabinet meeting here today.

"If you (government servant) do not have integrity and character in place, then you cannot deliver to the people what is due to them," Parrikar said.

North Goa Additional Collector Sabaji Shetye was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau of Goa Police yesterday while accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 to give no objection certificate for storing the explosives.

Shetye, who was being interrogated at his office in Panaji city yesterday, complained of chest pain late last night and was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, a senior ACB official said.

"The investigation into the case continues, but the statement of the accused could not be recorded as he fell ill. Shetye has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.