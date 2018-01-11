App
Jan 10, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt seeks views on National Mineral policy

The government on Wednesday said that it has invited suggestions from the stakeholders on the draft National Mineral policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Wednesday said that it has invited suggestions from the stakeholders on the draft National Mineral policy.

The suggestions are invited "from the general public, governments of states and union territories, mining industry, stakeholders, industry associations, and other persons and entities concerned, on the draft National Mineral Policy," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The last date for receipt of the comments is February 9, the ministry said.

The panel was mandated to review the National Mineral Policy, 2008, and suggest a new framework.

The panel was formed in line with a Supreme Court directive asking the government to take a fresh look at the policy in question.

"The term of the committee was extended up to December 31, 2017. The committee submitted the report to Ministry of Mines on December 31, 2017 suggesting a draft National Mineral Policy," the mines ministry said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #policy

