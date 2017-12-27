App
Dec 26, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt receives proposal for 'user charge' on collection of garbage: Official

Presently, garbage collection is outsourced to various contractors, who collect waste from 'dhalaos' or dumps.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The urban development department of the Delhi government has received a proposal from the civic bodies for allowing them to levy a "user charge" on residential and commercial establishments for door-to-door garbage collection, an official today said.

Presently, garbage collection is outsourced to various contractors, who collect waste from 'dhalaos' or dumps.

Sources in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), however, said it was made the nodal agency for this on behalf of the civic bodies, but the proposal moved last year was "not brought in the municipal House, but came through the Commissioner's office".

The proposal essentially seeks an amendment to the bye- laws related to sanitation under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act, 1957, they said.

A senior official in the urban development department said they have "received the proposal".

"Since the proposal was not made through the House, essentially, we would expect the Delhi government to refer it back to MCD," a source in the SDMC said.

