HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans Rs 6,000 crore water conservation scheme

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The water resources ministry is working on a Rs 6,000 crore worth 'Atal Bhoojal Yojana' for water conservation.

The scheme would seek to bring in innovative and successful practices to revive water bodies, improve ground water levels as well as conserve water, Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

He said the ministry was working on the Rs 6,000 crore 'Atal Bhoojal Yojana', for which approval has been sought from the Finance Ministry. The government would also consider getting funds from the World Bank for the project, he added.

