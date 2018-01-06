Govt planning to connect railways with Asian nations: Rajen Gohain

The Centre has plans to connect the Indian Railways with Asian countries for effective implementation of the BJP-led government's Act East Policy, Union Minister Rajen Gohain said on Friday.

The North Eastern Region is being connected with neighbouring Bangladesh through the Agartala-Akhaura rail line, and survey was underway in Manipur for extension of railways up to Moreh on the India-Myanmar border, he said.

Gohain, the Union Minister of State for Railways, was speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the Agartala-Bengaluru Cant Hamsafar Express from the Agartala railway station here.

He said that the entire North Eastern Region was growing fast in terms of rail and road connectivity due to the Act East Policy.

Gohain, however, said rail works were progressing faster in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, but progress in Sikkim and Meghalaya was slow owing to land acquisition problems.

The Agartala-Bengaluru Cant Hamsafar Express, with 11 air-conditioned three-tier coaches, would initially run once a week, but the frequency would be increased within a short span, the minister said.

It would cover a distance of over 3,000 km in 64 hours.

The Rajdhani Express, which also runs once in a week, would be made more frequent, he said.

Gohain added that work for electrification of 30,000 km tracks across the country is underway to make trains faster and modern.