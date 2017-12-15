Govt nod to continue National Ayush Mission till March 2020

The Cabinet on Friday approved the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) till March 31, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore over the period.

The Mission was launched in September 2014 with the objectives of providing cost-effective traditional Indian medicine services like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

It looks to upgrade of AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading such educational institutions, pharmacies, drug testing laboratories and supporting the cultivation of medicinal plants by adopting good agricultural practices.

The NAM is addressing the gaps in health services by supporting the efforts of state/UT governments for providing AYUSH health services/education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas.

The mission is aimed at better access to AYUSH healthcare services through an increased number of healthcare facilities, better availability of medicines and trained manpower. It also aims at the improved availability of quality AYUSH drugs by increased number of quality pharmacies and drug testing laboratories coupled with a stringent enforcement mechanism.

It is also working for increased awareness and acceptance of the Yoga and Naturopathy as promotive and preventive health-care systems.