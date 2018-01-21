Govt moves draft cabinet note on platform for budding businesswomen

A government platform for aspiring businesswomen where they can seek mentoring, raise funds and register their companies could soon be a reality.

The women and child development ministry has prepared a draft Cabinet note on setting up a women entrepreneurship council. The note is being circulated among various ministries for comments.

"The council will be a high-profile body which will include women who are established in their fields as well as those seeking to start their own enterprises. The forum will also facilitate mentoring, funding from banks, assistance in raising venture capital, apart from providing services such as registering patents and new companies," said a ministry spokesperson.

In 2016, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had launched an online marketplace for women entrepreneurs called mahila e-haat, when she conceived the idea of a council for aspiring businesswomen.

The ministry also supports women in the unorganised sector by providing micro credit for livelihood support through its Rashtriya Mahila Kosh programme.