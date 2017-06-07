Govt may opt for GST-like unified income tax department for corruption control

Moneycontrol News

The government could bring in a one nation, one tax department regime that allows for a never-before jurisdiction-free assessment of individuals. Simply put, the move — if implemented — will let an Ahmedabad-based Income Tax Department official assess a taxpayer in Mumbai. This will reduce the need for face-to-face interactions between tax officials and taxpayers, and in turn speed up processing.

Under the process, reviewing or scrutinising individuals can take place through any electronic interface, thus eliminating physical human contact.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has in an internal report suggested the path-breaking move which is under consideration, according to a report in The Economic Times. The government may consider implementing the process in FY19, the report added.

Implementation of the move will require an amendment in the Income Tax law to end geographical barriers such as wards and circles and bring the country under one jurisdiction. In effect, the move could bring down forms of corruption such as bribery.

Filing tax returns is already jurisdiction-free as one can file tax returns online with the subsequent correspondence taking place through emails. In line with this move towards e-processing, the income tax department may even opt for e-scrutiny for all limited scrutiny cases where assesses can explain the transactions in question over email, the report said quoting a CBDT official.