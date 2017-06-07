App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 07, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may opt for GST-like unified income tax department for corruption control

Under the process, reviewing or scrutinising individuals can take place through any electronic interface, thus eliminating physical human contact.

Govt may opt for GST-like unified income tax department for corruption control

Moneycontrol News

The government could bring in a one nation, one tax department regime that allows for a never-before jurisdiction-free assessment of individuals. Simply put, the move — if implemented — will let an Ahmedabad-based Income Tax Department official assess a taxpayer in Mumbai. This will reduce the need for face-to-face interactions between tax officials and taxpayers, and in turn speed up processing.

Under the process, reviewing or scrutinising individuals can take place through any electronic interface, thus eliminating physical human contact.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has in an internal report suggested the path-breaking move which is under consideration, according to a report in The Economic Times. The government may consider implementing the process in FY19, the report added.

Implementation of the move will require an amendment in the Income Tax law to end geographical barriers such as wards and circles and bring the country under one jurisdiction. In effect, the move could bring down forms of corruption such as bribery.

Filing tax returns is already jurisdiction-free as one can file tax returns online with the subsequent correspondence taking place through emails. In line with this move towards e-processing, the income tax department may even opt for e-scrutiny for all limited scrutiny cases where assesses can explain the transactions in question over email, the report said quoting a CBDT official.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.