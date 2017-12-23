App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt introduces bill on GST compensation cess in Lok Sabha

The government today introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that would replace an ordinance wherein tax rates on various motor vehicles were hiked to a maximum of 25 percent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that would replace an ordinance wherein tax rates on various motor vehicles were hiked to a maximum of 25 percent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017.

An ordinance to hike the GST cess on a range of cars from mid-size to hybrid variants to luxury ones to 25 percent was issued in September. The bill would replace the ordinance.

Explaining the details, Jaitley in the bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons said the GST Council meeting on August 5 had recommended a 10 percent increase in the maximum rate at which compensation cess can be collected on certain motor vehicles.

related news

The tax rate was to increase to 25 percent from 15 percent.

In this regard, the maximum rates were to be increased immediately by amending the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 before the next meeting of the GST Council that was scheduled for September 9. This was to ensure that the "cushion in maximum rate for compensation cess for such motor vehicles was available at the said meeting," the statement said.

As Parliament was not in session at that time and considering the extraordinary urgency of the situation, the ordinance was promulgated on September 2, it added.

According to the statement, the Act was enacted with a view to provide for compensation to the states for loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST.

Last week, the Cabinet had cleared the bill to replace the ordinance.

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.