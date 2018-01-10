App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt healthcare professionals oppose NMC Bill in its present form

The bill has been sent to a parliamentary standing committee following protests by doctors across the country claiming that the proposed legislation would "cripple" the functioning of medical professionals by making them completely answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Healthcare professionals in the government sector, including the faculty and resident doctors of AIIMS, have rejected the National Medical Commission Bill in its present form, that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India with a new body.

The bill has been sent to a parliamentary standing committee following protests by doctors across the country claiming that the proposed legislation would "cripple" the functioning of medical professionals by making them completely answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.

The committee has been asked to give its report before the Budget session of Parliament set to commence on January 29.

According to AIIMS resident doctors, the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill requires a complete makeover rather than amendments.

related news

"It (the Bill) promotes bureaucratisation and politicisation of medical education and doesn't provide independence to the NMC. It will be more like a puppet in the hands of government and bureaucrats. Most of the members are nominated by government and suggested by bureaucrats," they said in a statement.

Discussion on the NMC Bill was organised by Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS and attended by the vice president of Delhi Medical Association and president Joint Action Council of Service Doctor Organisation (JACSDO) Dr Rajeev Sood, Delhi Medical Council registrar Dr Girish Tyagi.

Representatives of RDA AMU, Aligarh, PGI Chandigarh, Lady Hardinge hospital, RML hospital were among those who attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting said the proposal of fees regulation of up to 40 per cent and providing free hand to private medical colleges over it will promote capitalisation and will increase the cost of medical education.

They said there was no strict guideline in the Bill to regulate functioning of private medical colleges.

While welcoming the National Licentiate Examination (NLE), which all medical graduates will have to clear to get practising licences, as proposed in the Bill, the participants of the meeting claimed that there is no clear description on how will this exam will be conducted.

They opposed the Bill's proposal of allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a "bridge course"

"This is most unacceptable. Medical sciences and modern medicine are complicated issues to understand and the government must consult medical professional before taking such irrelevant decisions because by doing so it will play with the health of Indians," a senior doctor said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.