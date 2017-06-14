Govt has 42 autonomous bodies in its sights as pruning gets underway

Moneycontrol News

The government's plan to trim the list of 679 autonomous bodies is officially underway, with the agenda for the first of the three phases now clear.

In the first leg, 114 autonomous bodies of various departments under the Societies Registration Act have been covered. Of those, 42 bodies have been are picked for "reduction" and sent for a review. The first phase review is led by NITI Aayog officials and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Reduction" can be done in three ways. The departments can be merged with bigger bodies, corporatised, brought under a common category or can be shut down.

The 679 bodies received funds worth Rs 72,206 crore of this fiscal's budget to rectify overlapping functions and definitional problems.

In the first phase of the review, the government plans to corporatise three renowned institutions - the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the Delhi Public Library. The “corporatisation” of the entities can make them separate companies or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) can be formed to take over their functioning, PMO officials told The Indian Express.

A merger of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) with Jawaharlal Nehru University or Jamia Millia Islamia is recommended.

Other merger recommendations are -

> Departments under the Human Resource Department - The Indian Council of Historical Research, The Indian Council of Philosophical Research and the Indian Council of Social Science Research - can be either under the Indian Council of Social Science Research umbrella or merged with JNU.

>The National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language in New Delhi will be merged with the Regional Centres of the CIIL (Central Institute of Indian Languages).

> The Children’s Film Society of India will be merged with the Films Division.

>The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language will either be merged with Jamia Millia Islamia or with MANU (Maulana Azad National Urdu University).

>The Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies can be merged with the Asiatic Society or “any other university”.

>In total, 11 bodies will be merged with other entities.

As many as 24 of the 42 bodies will be reduced and brought under a common head and four entities will be shut.

At the end of June, a review meeting with the committee will be held to start the second phase. It will aim to develop a new approach to establish Centres of Excellence and Institutes of Higher Learning.

The third phase will cover all the autonomous bodies not under the Societies Registration Act and the remaining ministries/departments listed under the 679 bodies.