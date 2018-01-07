App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt focus to shift from reforms to social sector in 2018: Report

The government's priority will be to accelerate growth momentum as well as employment generation this pre-election year, and social sectors are expected to see preferential allocations, says a Deutsche Bank report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q10. What is The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty‐Second Amendment) Bill, 2014?
Q10. What is The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty‐Second Amendment) Bill, 2014?

The government's priority will be to accelerate growth momentum as well as employment generation this pre-election year, and social sectors are expected to see preferential allocations, says a Deutsche Bank report.

According to the global financial services major, the Narendra Modi government's priorities are expected to shift from reforms to specified policy initiatives aimed at improving job opportunities and growth numbers.

"Following the GST implementation, we expect the Modi administration's focus to shift from reforms to policy implementation and adherence to specified policy initiatives aimed at employment generation and growth revival as we head into 2019, when the national election is scheduled," Deutsche Bank said in a research report.

The key focus areas for the government will be growth acceleration, employment generation and improving agricultural income.

related news

As per the report, farming income growth has moderated over the last few years and has resulted in a sharp erosion of rural purchasing power and accordingly, the government is expected to announce "targeted measures" to boost farm incomes and make agriculture remunerative.

Citing the example of 7 percent increase in minimum support price of rabi crop, the report said this trend is likely to continue.

"In addition, policy measures like increased allocation towards NREGA, direct benefit transfers and other moves aimed at improving agricultural productivity are also expected," it said.

Moreover, the thrust on affordable housing is expected to continue as it has a significant multiplier effect on job creation. "We expect further policy and push for this initiative", it added.

In a pre-election year, social sectors see preferential allocations, and a few ministries that see consistency in preference over others in the budget are: Agriculture, Education, Health & Family Welfare, Labour, Power, MSME and Woman & Child development.

"We expect almost the same trend to continue in the next budget. In addition, we expect the Modi government to focus aggressively on infrastructure investments," it added.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.