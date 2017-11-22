App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 22, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt employing 'Big Data' for effective implementation of dev schemes : BJP Gen Sec Rao

'Big Data' refers to very huge and complicated data sets whose processing is not possible with normal applications.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi government was employing 'Big Data' for effective implementation of development schemes in the country, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said.

'Big Data' refers to very huge and complicated data sets whose processing is not possible with normal applications.

Rao said that India, due to its one billion plus population, having geographical, religious and cultural diversity makes it "extremely vital" and "incomparable".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Big Data is being used for implementation of unprecedented development schemes in the best possible way," he said in a 'Big Data Analytics' seminar organised by think-tank Bharat Niti.

'Big Data' is changing the ecology of the IT sector and other industries.

In this context, the global giants of the IT industry have already started their technical development plan in the 'Big Data' era, chairman of the think-tank Hemant Goswami said.

"At the national level, the capacity of accumulating, processing, and utilising vast amounts of data will become a new landmark of a country's strength," Goswami said.

Avik Sarkar, head of the Data Analytics Cell of the Niti Aayog, corporate vice president of Microsoft Anil Bhansali, and Indian Railways governing council member Vinit Goenka, Commissioner of Income Tax department Sanjeev Singh were among other speakers present at the seminar.

tags ##OpIndia #India

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.