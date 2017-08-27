Govt deactivates over 80 lakh Aadhaar. Is yours still valid?

Moneycontrol News

The government has deactivated over 80 lakh Aadhaar numbers owing to the fraudulent enrollments based on the guidelines of cancellation stated in the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, said a Livemint report.

Sections 27 and 28 of Aadhaar regulations list various situations in which one's Aadhaar number can get deactivated such as if a person holds more than one Aadhaar, Aadhaar number issued later gets cancelled.

An Aadhaar number can also be deactivated if it is not issued according to the procedure mentioned in the Aadhaar Regulations. It includes cases where Aadhaar is issued to people based on existing photographs instead of capturing a new photograph, an absence of core biometric information or instances where an adult is enrolled as a child.

Once the Aadhaar number is deactivated, all services that are provided by the Authority to the Aadhaar number holder gets disabled permanently.

The report mentioned that the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in Rajya Sabha had said that about 80 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated.

With the deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN card approaching on August 31, individuals can verify their Aadhaar number using the following steps:

> Go to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website: https://uidai.gov.in/.

> Select Enrolment and Update.

> Click on Aadhaar service.

> Click on 'Verify Aadhaar Number'.

> Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number.

> Click on 'Verify' option.

If the Aadhaar number is valid, the new screen will display the demographic details — name, age band, state — and registered mobile number of the individual. Otherwise, the screen will show the message stating that the particular Aadhaar number does not exist.