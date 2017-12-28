App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 27, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt considering to install CCTV cameras in trains: Railways MoS Gohain

Gohain said that while policing is a state subject, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the district police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways is considering to install CCTV cameras in trains, including in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi, the government informed Parliament today.

"It is under consideration to installing CCTV cameras in nearly 58,000 coaches of suburban, passenger and mail/express trains including superfast and premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi," Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said that on vulnerable and identified routes/sections, 2,500 trains - on an average - are escorted by the RPF daily, in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by the GRP of different states daily.

CCTV cameras, provided at 394 stations, are used for surveillance and ensure the safety of passengers, Gohain said.

"An integrated security system, consisting of surveillance of vulnerable stations through CCTV network, access control, has been sanctioned to improve surveillance mechanism at over 202 railway stations," he said.

