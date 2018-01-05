Govt collects Rs 38K cr as compensation cess between July-Nov

The government through GST compensation cess has collected a revenue of Rs 38,073 crore for July-November, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
The government today said it has collected over Rs 38,000 crore between July-November by levying cess on luxury and demerit goods under the GST regime. Under the GST regime, a cess is levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods to make good the loss suffered by the states on account of roll out of the new indirect tax regime. This is levied on top of the highest tax rate of 28 per cent on these goods.
Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated over a dozen local taxes, including excise and service tax, was implemented from July 1, 2017.
