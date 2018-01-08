App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt cancels Rs 32,000 cr project to build advanced minesweepers

The government decision is a major setback to ‘Make in India’ project in defence sector where the country is one of the biggest importers of defence equipment in the world and has been trying to lessen the reliance on import.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

The Centre has cancelled the Rs 32,000 crore project to build 12 advanced minesweepers in partnership with South Korea at the Goa Shipyard, reports The Times of India.

The decision is a major setback to the ‘Make in India’ project in defence sector as the country is the biggest importers of defence equipment in the world and has been trying to cut reliance on import.

Advanced minesweepers also called mine counter-measure vessels (MCMVs) are naval vessels used to detect and weed out explosive underwater enemy mines that can potentially disrupt maritime trade. The first use of minesweeping in modern history dates back to 1855 in Crimean War.

The report said the Indian Navy had requested in 2005 to acquire 24 counter-measure vessels (MCMVs) to guard the east and west coasts. Currently, they have four 30-year minesweepers in service.

related news

Sources privy to the development told the newspaper the government has directed the Goa Shipyard to start the process afresh.

It has been reported that defence projects worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been stuck at different levels due to bureaucratic holdup, lack of political push, and lengthy processes. In fact, no major defence contracts been signed including those for light utility helicopters and naval multi-role choppers, future infantry combat vehicles, new generation stealth submarines, fifth-generation fighter aircrafts, and MCMVs.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.