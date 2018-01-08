Govt cancels Rs 32,000 cr project to build advanced minesweepers

The Centre has cancelled the Rs 32,000 crore project to build 12 advanced minesweepers in partnership with South Korea at the Goa Shipyard, reports The Times of India.

The decision is a major setback to the ‘Make in India’ project in defence sector as the country is the biggest importers of defence equipment in the world and has been trying to cut reliance on import.

Advanced minesweepers also called mine counter-measure vessels (MCMVs) are naval vessels used to detect and weed out explosive underwater enemy mines that can potentially disrupt maritime trade. The first use of minesweeping in modern history dates back to 1855 in Crimean War.

The report said the Indian Navy had requested in 2005 to acquire 24 counter-measure vessels (MCMVs) to guard the east and west coasts. Currently, they have four 30-year minesweepers in service.

Sources privy to the development told the newspaper the government has directed the Goa Shipyard to start the process afresh.

It has been reported that defence projects worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been stuck at different levels due to bureaucratic holdup, lack of political push, and lengthy processes. In fact, no major defence contracts been signed including those for light utility helicopters and naval multi-role choppers, future infantry combat vehicles, new generation stealth submarines, fifth-generation fighter aircrafts, and MCMVs.