Govt believes privacy is a fundamental right, with reasonable restrictions: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Moneycontrol News

The government has consistently said that the right to privacy is a fundamental right within reasonable restrictions, said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Addressing the press in Delhi on Thursday, Prasad, who is also the minister for communications and information technology, said: “the Government stands committed to the principles enunciated by the Supreme Court today.”

In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Right to Privacy is finally a part of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution to Indian citizens under Article 21.

A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, has unanimously declared Right to Privacy as part of the Right to Life and Liberty assured by the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Prasad conceded that the question of privacy is inextricably linked to Aadhaar but continually stressed that the right to privacy was “not absolute” and should be read with reasonable restrictions like other fundamental rights.

“Aadhaar per se was not before the court, right to privacy was the issue,” he added.

Legal experts have pointed out that Thursday’s judgement does not settle the debate around Aadhaar, a case that is still pending with a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court. The judgement only settles the question of privacy being a fundamental right.

Prasad took the chance to take a dig at the Congress, whose leaders had been welcoming the verdict since morning. He pointed out that the Congress, which introduced the Emergency, should not take a moral high ground in this case.

He also said that it did not bring in a legal framework for Aadhaar, which this government did through the Aadhaar Act. He also presented some statistics and benefits of the Aadhaar system, including how safe the system is.