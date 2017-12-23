App
Dec 21, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governor dissolves Himachal assembly with immediate effect

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by sub-clause(b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Himachal Pradesh do hereby dissolve the Himachal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," a notification issued by Raj Bhawan said.

BJP supporters celebrating their party's success in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections outside a counting centre, at Chamba on Monday. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat today dissolved the state Assembly with immediate effect.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by sub-clause(b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Himachal Pradesh do hereby dissolve the Himachal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," a notification issued by Raj Bhawan said.

After the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, new legislators have been chosen and a BJP government will soon take charge in the state.

tags #assembly election 2017 #Current Affairs #Himachal Assembly Elections 2017 #Politics

