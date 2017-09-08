App
Sep 08, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government working hard to double farmers' income by 2022: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Newly-appointed Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said the government is "working hard" to double farmers' income by 2022.

Newly-appointed Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said the government is "working hard" to double farmers' income by 2022.

The government over the last three years has been working to minimise the cost incurred by farmers and ensure they get a fair price for their crop.

Shekhawat was in town to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other state leaders after being inducted into the Union Council of Ministers.

Interacting with reporters here, Shekhawat asserted that borders of the country have become secure and the world sees India as a strong nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power at the Centre.

He saw India taking its rightful place in future.

The minister discussed the issues affecting farmers and agriculture schemes in Rajasthan. Shekhawat promised that he will raise the same in Parliament, along with other members of the Cabinet from the state.

