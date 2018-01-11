App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Government to help retiring employees find future avenues'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said an active span of life lies ahead of a government employee retiring at 60 years of age, particularly when he is in the prime of his capacity, expertise and energy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a unique initiative, the Narendra Modi government has decided to help its retiring employees to find future avenues in order to keep themselves gainfully engaged after superannuation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

He said an active span of life lies ahead of a government employee retiring at 60 years of age, particularly when he is in the prime of his capacity, expertise and energy.

"Retirement should, therefore, be viewed as the beginning of a new innings and possibility of discovering new avenues of engagement," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He was addressing an interactive programme between retiring government officials and NGOs here.

related news

Instead of letting go the remaining years of active life in non-productive activity, these senior individuals can be engaged to carry forward some of the revolutionary flagship programmes introduced in recent years by the government, Singh said according to a press release issued by his office.

The interactive programme organised today was also meant to generate new ideas and discover optimum aptitudes of each retiring employee, wherein he could constructively contribute and at the same time feel contented, Singh said.

Over 40 nationally known NGOs of proven credibility interacted with the retiring employees so as to offer them varied alternatives to keep themselves gainfully engaged after superannuation in the programme.

He credited the government for having enhanced the minimum pension of its retired employees to Rs 1,000 per month and made the task of handling pension issues easier by launching a portal app.

Singh disclosed that nearly 93 percent pension accounts of the central government employees have been seeded with Aadhaar number thus enabling them to submit 'Jeewan Pramaan' online from home itself.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PMO

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.