Government signs pact with German firm for sustainable urban transport

The Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry today inked an agreement with Germany's GIZ for technical cooperation in the implementation of transport projects in Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar and Kochi, according to an official release today.

The agreement has been signed by the ministry's officer on special duty Mukund Kumar Sinha, and GIZ Country Director Wolfgang Hanning in the presence of HUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, it added.

"An amount of euro 4 million (around Rs 29 crore) through GIZ is envisaged for this purpose over a period of three years," the release said.

The main objective of the agreement is to improve planning and implementation of sustainable urban transport.