Government says GPS, panic button in buses and taxis compulsory from April 1

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered to install global positioning system (GPS) device and alert button in all taxis, buses and public transport vehicles from April 1. The ministry fixed the deadline after the report emerged that most of the states are not implementing its order issued in this regard, according to a report in The Times of India.



From 1st April, 2018, the passenger transport vehicles including taxis and buses are to be mandatorily equipped with GPS devices.@nitin_gadkari @PMOIndia @transform_ind #TransformingIndia

— MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) January 17, 2018

On Wednesday, the union transport ministry tweeted that the passenger transport vehicles will have "to be mandatorily equipped with GPS devices" from April 1, 2018. There will be no extension to the deadline, a senior official told ToI.

The order is not applicable on three-wheelers including e-rickshaw since they are open, said the official adding that passenger safety measures are more required in closed structure.

The panic button will alert both the transport department and police control rooms to take quick action, as and when pressed by the passenger, and the GPS will help in tracking public transport vehicles.

Soon after the reports surfaced, the Kaali-Peeli taxi union in Mumbai reportedly demanded that GPS be installed at 'government cost'.