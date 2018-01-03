App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government may tweak child adoption law to cut down on waiting time

To speed up the legal formalities, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed an amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, which will empower the district courts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Adoption in India
Adoption in India

The government is planning to tweak the law governing child adoption in India. The move will help in getting court clearances easily.

Legal matters are considered to be one of the major reasons for the delay in the adoption process.

To speed up the legal formalities, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed an amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, which will empower district courts to declare a child legally free for adoption, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

At present, families willing to adopt children have to approach the civil courts for legal clearances. The civil courts have numerous pending cases and adoption cases are given least priority. This leads to a waiting period of as long as 2 years. Between March 2016 and 2017, only 2,671 children were adopted in India, the report said.

This move is expected to increase the pace of adoption in the country since district courts in the country are more in number and, therefore, handle lesser cases than the civil courts.

Rakesh Srivastava, Women and Child Development secretary, told HT that this move will bring the waiting period down to less than two months. “The ministry will move the government soon, to start the process of amending the present law,” he added.

In addition, the ministry has also allowed separation of siblings, aged above five, at the time of adoption. Currently, the ministry allows adoption of siblings only if being done by the same family.

tags #Adoption #India #Juvenile Justice Act #Ministry of Women and Child Development

