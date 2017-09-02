App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 02, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government keeping an eye on GST implementation, says Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Authorities are also keeping a tab on impact of GST on prices of various commodities

Government keeping an eye on GST implementation, says Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The government is monitoring implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regularly and teething issues are being resolved immediately, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said today.

Some technical issues with regard to tax payment have come to light and GST Network (GSTN) was directed to resolve them, he added.

Authorities are also keeping a tab on impact of GST on prices of various commodities. According to the minister, a team of 180 officials and 30 ministers is on the job.

"They are getting feedback from various districts and towns and trying to assess what kind of procedural difficulties businesses are facing. Procedural issues are sorted out by tax authorities as and when they arise," he said at an event organised by PHD Chamber here.

GST, touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Good and Simple Tax' was rolled out on July 1.

On GDP growth, he said manufacturing was hit in June because of destocking in light of GST implementation from July 1.

The growth slumped to a three year low of 5.7 percent during April-June lagging China for the second straight quarter as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch amid demonetisation effect.

Meghwal, however, expressed hope that economic growth will pick up in the next quarter.

tags #Economy #GST #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.