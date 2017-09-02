Government keeping an eye on GST implementation, says Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The government is monitoring implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regularly and teething issues are being resolved immediately, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said today.

Some technical issues with regard to tax payment have come to light and GST Network (GSTN) was directed to resolve them, he added.

Authorities are also keeping a tab on impact of GST on prices of various commodities. According to the minister, a team of 180 officials and 30 ministers is on the job.

"They are getting feedback from various districts and towns and trying to assess what kind of procedural difficulties businesses are facing. Procedural issues are sorted out by tax authorities as and when they arise," he said at an event organised by PHD Chamber here.

GST, touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Good and Simple Tax' was rolled out on July 1.

On GDP growth, he said manufacturing was hit in June because of destocking in light of GST implementation from July 1.

The growth slumped to a three year low of 5.7 percent during April-June lagging China for the second straight quarter as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch amid demonetisation effect.

Meghwal, however, expressed hope that economic growth will pick up in the next quarter.