Dec 20, 2017 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government in process of hiring 355 cyber security experts

"Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has approved the proposal for the creation of 355 posts in National Informatics Centre (NIC) in June, 2017. Necessary action...has already been initiated," Minister of State for electronics and IT Alphons Kannanthanam said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The government today said it is in the process of hiring 355 cybersecurity professionals for National Informatics Centre.

"Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has approved the proposal for the creation of 355 posts in National Informatics Centre (NIC) in June, 2017. Necessary action...has already been initiated," Minister of State for electronics and IT Alphons Kannanthanam said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The proposal for the creation of these posts was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security(CSS) in 2013 as part of the approval for the Framework for Enhancing Cyber Security.

