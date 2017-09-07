Government IDs compulsory to book domestic flights from Friday

Moneycontrol News

The No-Fly rules, which will see the final implementation by the Ministry of Civil Aviation from Friday, will no longer allow booking of domestic flight tickets without using a government ID, as per a report from Times of India.

The government is still in a tizzy over whether the voter ID card will be accepted, but is expected to take a final call on it soon.

Next time onwards, one will have to give the number of any one of these government IDs for booking a domestic flight: Aadhaar, driving license, passport or PAN number. Moneycontrol had reported in April about the government's plan to notify rules for instituting a no-fly list.

“India is pioneering in having a no fly list on the basis of safety as other countries have it on security grounds. A DGCA team (led by chief BS Bhullar) recently had discussions with global regulators at a meet in Mongolia. We had received comments on the draft NFL and after much deliberations, the final rules will be issued on Friday,” Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha was quoted saying in the report.

For booking international flights, one has to already give the passport number.

The concept of the No-Fly List originated from the US, the motive of which is to check who is prohibited from boarding commercial aircrafts for travel around the country.

The rules, yet to be to be released by the ministry is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement and will act as a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers.

The list bans people with criminal records along with passengers showing unruly behavior.

National Carrier Air India was the first to put Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on the ‘No Fly List' after he thrashed one of their employees.

One of the reasons for the NFL taking some time to get implemented was due to the process of ensuring that a person on this list should not be able to fly using another name.

The No Fly Rules have three sets of offences classified into three tiers: Level 1 - disruptive behavior, Level 2 - physical abuse and Level 3 - life threatening behavior.

Punishment for all three categories will also be different. For the first category, suspension of three months will be applicable.

"We are going to issue a civil aviation requirement (CAR or rule issued by DGCA) where some identity card number will have to be provided. People giving Aadhaar numbers will soon be able to get digital boarding cards," Sinha said as per the report.