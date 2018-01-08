App
Jan 08, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government Bonds slip, overnight call rates turn higher

The overnight call money rates finished higher at 5.90 percent from last Friday's level of 5.75 percent. It resumed higher at 6.00 percent and moved in a range of 6.05 percent and 5.70 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) slipped on selling pressure from banks and corporates, while, the overnight call money rates turned higher following good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 declined to Rs 96.2850 from Rs 96.65 previously, while its yield moved up to 7.34 percent from 7.29 percent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 went-down to Rs 93.87 from Rs 94.2150 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.40 percent from 7.36 percent.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 dipped to Rs 100.2875 from Rs 100.5375 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.13 percent from 7.09 percent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022, the 7.16 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 8.15 percent government security maturing in 2026 were also quoted lower to Rs 98.64, Rs 99.80 and Rs 104.12 respectively.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 28.50 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent today morning, while it sold securities worth Rs 16.12 billion in 14-bids at the 2-days reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on January 06.

