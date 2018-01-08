App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Doodle celebrates India's first stuntwoman 'Fearless Nadia' on her 110th birthday

Fearless Nadia was born on January 8, 1908, to a Scottish father Herbert Evans and a Greek mother Margret in Perth, Western Australia. Her birth name was Mary Ann Evans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google India is paying a tribute to Mary Evans Wadia on her 110th birth anniversary with a special Doodle. Wadia, India’s first stuntwoman and late actress, was also known as ‘Fearless Nadia’.

She was born on January 8, 1908, to a Scottish father Herbert Evans and a Greek mother Margret in Perth, Western Australia. Her birth name was Mary Ann Evans.

Nadia came to Bombay at the age of five when her father was transferred to India but had to move to Peshawar after the untimely death of her father. She acquired skills such as horse riding, hunting, fishing, and shooting during her stay there.

In 1928, she moved back to Bombay with her family and started working as a salesgirl in the Army & Navy Store. She then came in contact with Russian dancer, Madame Astrova, who runs a ballet dance school who recognised Mary’s natural talent and selected her to be a part of her travelling troupe.

related news

Her talent was first spotted by Eruch Kanga, a Lahore-based cinema owner and recommended her to JBH Wadia and Homi Wadia, the brothers who owned the production called Wadia Movietone.

They asked her to learn Hindi and gave her a small role in their movies called Desh Deepak and Noor-e-Yaman which were well received by the audience.

The brothers launched her as a lead heroine in 1935 film Hunterwali. She was given the nickname ‘Fearless Nadia’ after the movie by the future husband, Homi Wadia. The film proved to be a huge success and she later went on to act in a number of stunt movies.

The character ‘Jaanbaaz Julia’ from the movie Rangoon featuring Kangana Ranaut in lead role is inspired by the life of Fearless Nadia.

She married Homi Wadia in 1961 and became Nadia Wadia.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.