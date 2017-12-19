Good governance is government's priority: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said good governance is the priority of the government and the country and state of Rajasthan are on the growth trajectory.

Addressing a public meeting on completion of four years of BJP government in the state, the minister of state for water resources said the state government took many decisions to accelerate growth and executed several schemes and programmes for the welfare of people.

He appreciated the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan saying it has helped in recharging ground water in the state.

The minister also inaugurated an exhibition which showcased and highlighted works done by the Raje government which completed four years in office on December 13.