App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 17, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Good governance is government's priority: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The minister also said that the state government took many decisions to accelerate growth and executed several schemes and programmes for the welfare of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said good governance is the priority of the government and the country and state of Rajasthan are on the growth trajectory.

Addressing a public meeting on completion of four years of BJP government in the state, the minister of state for water resources said the state government took many decisions to accelerate growth and executed several schemes and programmes for the welfare of people.

He appreciated the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan saying it has helped in recharging ground water in the state.

The minister also inaugurated an exhibition which showcased and highlighted works done by the Raje government which completed four years in office on December 13.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.