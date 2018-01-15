App
Jan 14, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth Rs. 12.46 lakh seized from 2 passengers

Earlier this month, gold weighing 3.68 kg and valued at approx Rs 1.1 crore had been seized by Customs Air Intelligence Unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold valued at Rs 12.46 lakh has been seized by customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the international airport here from Doha and Dubai.

In the first case, two crude gold chains weighing 349.70 grams, concealed in the innerwear of the passenger, were recovered, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said  The passenger had arrived from Doha. In another case, gold disguised as buttons of a pant worn by the passenger, totally weighing 55 grams, was seized, he said

The passengers had arrived here from Dubai. Earlier this month, gold weighing 3.68 kg and valued at approx Rs 1.1 crore had been seized by Customs Air Intelligence Unit.

