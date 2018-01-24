App
Jan 24, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold smuggling case: Singapore Airlines crew member held at IGI airport

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A crew member of Singapore Airlines has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valued at about Rs 31 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Singapore on Monday.

During his personal search, 1.04 kg of gold - one piece yellow metal crudely given the shape of chain weighing 749 grams and another piece in shape of open ended circle weighing 299 grams - was seized, it said.

The value of the gold is Rs 31.25 lakh, the statement by the customs said.

The crew member has admitted to the customs officials that he carried gold for a second time, it said.

"During the last visit, he had carried the same quantity of gold i.e. 1.04 kg in the same manner and in the same form," it said.

The total value of the present and the past consignments is Rs 62.5 lakh.

The airlines said it will provide full cooperation to the Indian investigating authorities.

"Singapore Airlines will provide full cooperation to the investigating authorities. We are unable to provide details of the crew member concerned due to confidentiality reasons," Channel News Asia quoted the company's spokesperson as having said.

The airline also stated that any disciplinary action against the staffer will be determined depending upon the outcome of investigation, based on established company guidelines.

