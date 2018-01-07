Gold bars worth Rs 32 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

Gold bars worth about Rs 32 lakh was seized by customs personnel today from a man who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, a senior official said. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said nine gold bars, totally weighing 1049 grams, were seized from the man who arrived here from Dubai by an Indigo flight, he said.

The man was intercepted at the exit gate by officials of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs customs on suspicion and a search revealed the gold bars concealed in his person. Following this, he was arrested, Kumar said. On January 5, customs officials had seized gold chains worth about Rs 21 lakh from a man who arrived at the international airport here from Bahrain.