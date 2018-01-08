Goa-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Goa with over 90 passengers on board today made an emergency landing here due to the failure of the aircraft's hydraulic system.

The Airbus A319 aircraft made a safe landing and all passengers were deplaned without any harm, an Air India spokesperson said.

Flight AI 662, carrying over 90 passengers, was forced to make a "priority" landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here this evening following a technical glitch, the spokesperson said.

However, airport sources said full emergency was declared for the flight after the pilot reported failure in the hydraulic system of the A319 aircraft.

The source said the flight made an emergency landing at the main runway at around 8:10 PM and full emergency was withdrawn 15 minutes after the aircraft made a safe landing at around 8:30 PM.