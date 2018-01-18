Goa govt launches RERA website, sets February 24 deadline for builders

The Goa government on Wednesday launched a website providing online registration facility for builders under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. The government set a deadline of February 24 for builders to register their projects.

The website was launched today by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in presence of state Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza.

Parrikar said that real estate developers will have to register their projects on this website by February 24.

"The website will serve the basic purpose of forming an authentic platform for all the projects in the state which will not only immensely help the buyers in getting detailed and authentic information but also help in giving the exact status of the project implementation to the buyers," he said.

The RERA Act, which intends to safeguard home buyers, was enacted by Parliament on May 1, 2016 and was notifed in Goa in August, 2016.