you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 25, 2017 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ganesh Chaturthi, locally known as 'Chovoth', marked the commencement of the ten-day Ganpati festival during which people will keep the idols of the God of wisdom at home and offer 'prasad' and sing the traditional 'aarti

Goa celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Lakhs of households in Goa today celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home idols of the elephant-headed God and offering prayers to him.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also greeted people on the occasion.

The Ganesh Chaturthi, locally known as 'Chovoth', marked the commencement of the ten-day Ganpati festival during which people will keep the idols of the God of wisdom at home and offer 'prasad' and sing the traditional 'aarti'.

As per the beliefs and customs followed by people, the idols will be immersed on the second, fifth and last day of festival. The state government announced a public holiday today to mark the occasion.


Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: The Economics of Ganeshotsav

Greeting the people, Parrikar tweeted, "Wishing all a very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh fill your home with prosperity and happiness."

Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav pandals were also set up at some places in the state to celebrate the festival.

