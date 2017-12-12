Goa Assembly session will begin from Dec 13

A four-day Goa Legislative Assembly session will begin from tomorrow, during which important bills concerning the revenue and town planning departments are expected to be tabled.

While this would be the last session of the current calendar year, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has already proposed advancing the Budget session to February.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly met last week to chalk out agenda for the session which would be held between December 13 and December 18 excluding the week-end holiday on December 16 and 17. A total of 703 questions -- 242 starred and 461 unstarred -- have been received from MLAs, said an Assembly official.

According to sources, amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act (TCP) to fix criminal liability of those involved in illegal land conversions and a new law to rejuvenate community and contract farming would be tabled during the session.

Opposition Congress would be cornering the BJP-led government on the issues of 'nationalisation' of rivers and the coastal state turning into a coal-import hub which has created the menace of air pollution.

The Congress Legislative Party met yesterday to chalk out its strategy for the session.

The 40-member Assembly has 16 Congress members, 14 from the BJP, one member from NCP, three each of the Goa Forward Party and MGP, and three independents.