App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa airport gets green nod for Rs 183 crore expansion project

Goa's Dabolim airport has been given the green nod for construction of a parallel taxi track and other associated facilities at a cost of Rs 183.35 crore, according to a senior government official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Goa's Dabolim airport has been given the green nod for construction of a parallel taxi track and other associated facilities at a cost of Rs 183.35 crore, according to a senior government official.

Dabolim aerodrome is a naval airport. The cost of the proposed expansion will be shared on a 50:50 basis by the Indian Navy and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and is expected to be executed in 30 months, the official added.

The proposed project will help reduce the runway occupancy time by civil flights at the airport.

"We have already issued a letter giving the environment clearance to the Dabolim airport's proposal. The clearance, however, is subject to the compliance of certain conditions," the official said.

In the proposal, Goa Airport said the project involves development of a full-length parallel taxi track along with associated facilities.

Additional 25 KW power would be required for the project and the same will be sourced from the Navy grid. Additional land would not be required as the project is coming up within the airport boundary, it said.

The proposed project will improve the runway capacity and comfort of passengers.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.