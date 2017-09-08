Chinese media slams Indian army chief for his statements about India-China confrontation

Moneycontrol News

Chinese government's mouthpiece The Global Times came down heavily against India's army chief Bipin Rawat, terming him as arrogant. The response came after the Indian army chief had made comments about the threat posed to the country by China.

China's state-sponsored daily The Global Times came out with a scathing attack on the Indian army chief. An editorial published in the newspaper on Thursday said that the army chief’s arrogance could lead to a confrontation.

“Admittedly, Rawat has such a big mouth that he could ignite the hostile atmosphere between Beijing and New Delhi. He not only turns a blind eye to international rules, but also made us see the arrogance probably prevailing in the Indian Army. He advocated a two-front war in such a high-profile manner, but where does the Indian Army's confidence come from?” it said.

General Bipin Rawat, while speaking at a seminar on Wednesday had said that the ‘flexing of muscles had begun.’ He said that India should be wary of China who was “salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits of threshold”.

The General also added that the country should be ready for a two-front war scenario, indicating China and Pakistan.

The write-up blamed India for floating two different opinions. “It seems that there are two Indias, one that is thriving and as one of the BRICS countries the same as China; and the other that keeps provoking and tangling with China. Should we embrace the first India or teach the second India a lesson?”

“Let the first India discipline the second one and the Indians with dignity should take care of the mouths of senior officials like Rawat,” the article further added.