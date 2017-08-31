App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 31, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

GJM central committee meeting scheduled for today

The meeting of the party's central committee comes at a time when sharp differences have emerged between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha convenor Binay Tamang and party chief Bimal Gurung.

GJM central committee meeting scheduled for today

A GJM central committee will be meeting here today to discuss the outcome of the August 29 talks with the West Bengal government and whether to continue the shutdown in the hills, which has entered its 78th day.

The meeting of the party's central committee comes at a time when sharp differences have emerged between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha convenor Binay Tamang and party chief Bimal Gurung.

Though the GJM leadership remained tight-lipped about the meeting, but a section of senior leaders want the differences between Tamang and Gurung to be sorted out soon.

"We feel that there has been some sort of misunderstanding and miscommunication between the two. We want this miscommunication to be sorted out soon, as we do not want others to take advantage out of it," a senior GJM leader told PTI.

"We will discuss the outcome of the meeting and declare our next course of action," he said.

Tamang is scheduled to reach the hills today and hold a public meeting at Kurseong.

Gurung had ruled out the possibility of withdrawing the shutdown until talks begin only on the issue of a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Since August 15, picketing was withdrawn by the GJM from various parts of the hills. But fresh picketing was visible in Mirik, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Sonada and other areas from this morning.

A vehicle was damaged in Sonada area last night, police said.

tags #GJM #gjm leadership #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.