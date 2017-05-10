Give us an EVM, will hack it in 90 seconds: Arvind Kejriwal to EC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed an Electronic Voting Machine can be tampered with "within 90 seconds flat" and dared the Election Commission to provide a EVM to the AAP to prove it.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP will participate in the 'EVM Hackathon' to be oraganised by the poll panel later this month and will prove how an EVM can be tampered with.

Sisodia also challenged the EC to allow at least three AAP workers in place of those who service EVMs at store rooms and said they will "completely hack" all machines.

During a day-long special session of the Delhi Assembly today, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj today staged a "live demonstration" on how electronic voting machines can be programmed to favour a particular political party.

"He (Bhardwaj) showed how easy it is to hack EVMs and it is being done on a massive scale. It is dangerous for the democracy and the country, and people should raise their voices against it.

"The ECI can give us its machines, we will show how to hack it in 90 seconds by merely changing its motherboard," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Assembly.

Participating in a discussion over the alleged EVM manipulation in the House, Sisodia said, he wished he was wrong about "EVM tampering".

But when a councillor in Mumbai complained that a machine showed his family members' votes going in favour of other candidates his doubt got stronger, Sisodia said.

Sisodia summed his attack on the BJP in a couplet. "Ladai jo tumne ye behterin jeeti hai, fareb de ke siyasi jameen jeeti hai...yahi wo sach hai jo main chikh karke bolta hun, chunav tum nahi jeete ye machine jeeti hai. (The magnificent political victory that you just had was possible through deceit. This is a fact that I will reiterate. The elections have been won not by you but by the EVMs)"

"We are not raising a question on the democracy of the country. Instead, we are questioning the credibility of EVMs ...several political parties have doubted them," he said.

Sisodia also raised the issue of alleged EVM manipulation in Bhind.

"The Uttrakhand HC has also ordered seizure of hundreds of EVMs. The Delhi High Court has also issued the same order. In the MCD elections, an AAP candidate was defeated by just two votes in a Chattarpur ward.

"There was a difference between polled votes and actual votes which indicates manipulation in the EVMs. This cannot be called technical snag. By saying it cannot be happen (EVM manipulation) thrice, the EC cannot ran away from its responsibility," Sisodia said.