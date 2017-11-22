GES 2017, a testament to 'strong' India-US friendship: Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump said today that she was looking forward to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, asserting that the event was a testament to the "strong friendship" between India and the US.

Ivanka, 36, will lead a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the three-day summit starting on November 28.

The summit will be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries and would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans.

Ivanka would deliver the keynote address at the summit, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming India as "a great friend and partner", she said the goal of the collaboration was to grow the shared economic and security partnership.

She said the summit was a testament to the "strong friendship" between India and the US.

Ivanka, who is headed to India after Thanksgiving ritual, said she was "very much" looking forward to her visit and meeting "many of the entrepreneurs in India".

For the first time, in its eight editions, the summit has been themed 'Women First and Prosperity for All' which "demonstrates" the administration's "commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive," Ivanka said.

Women will represent 52.5 percent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017 co-hosted by India and the US.

More than 10 countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel will be represented by an all-women delegation, the State Department said.

The entrepreneurs attending the GES also reflect a very young team with nearly 31.5 percent of them being either aged 30 or below. The youngest entrepreneur is aged 13 while the oldest one is 84, it said.

Among prominent members of the administration joining Ivanka on the trip are US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Neomi Rao, USAID administrator Mark Green and Overseas Private Investment Corporation president and CEO Ray Washburne.

According to the officials, Ivanka is likely to spend some time on sightseeing, including a possible stop at the Charminar during her visit.

She will be participating in two panels: The plenary session: "Be the Change - Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership," on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning a breakout session: "We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training", they said.

Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka to visit India.

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, several US companies such as Amazon, Amway, CNBC, Cognizant, Dell, Google, Intel, Kauffman Foundation, Salesforce, Silicon Valley Bank and Walmart are supporting the GES 2017.

"The financial and in kind support from the GES partners opens opportunities for more entrepreneurs to participate from around the world.

"Partners also enhance the overall experience at the Summit, including through the creation of networking lounges and a Global Launch Lounge to encourage new commitments toward global entrepreneurship," the State Department said on Saturday.

"Partners will also provide direct services for the entrepreneurs including livestreaming sessions, global media coverage and programs to help entrepreneurs continue to grow and scale after the summit," it added.

Ivanka is an American television personality, fashion designer, author and businesswoman, besides being an advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls.

The daughter and adviser of the US President has been an executive vice president of the family owned 'The Trump Organization' as well as serving as a boardroom judge on her father's TV show 'The Apprentice'.